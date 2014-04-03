LONDON, April 3 British food ingredients firm
Tate & Lyle PLC said on Thursday that it still expects
flat earnings for the year ended 31 March due to a dramatic drop
in prices of its sucralose sweetener and weak soft drink sales
in the United States.
The company, which sells sucralose under the Splenda brand
as well as other sweeteners, said its specialty food ingredient
business should report strong volume growth in emerging markets
and Europe, though profits in the division will be crimped by a
much more competitive market for sucralose.
The company said its bulk ingredients business should report
lower full-year profit, due to weak soft drink sales in the
United States, which reduced demand for corn syrup.
