May 10 FedEx Corp said Thursday its
Express arm will buy privately held French package delivery
company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. TATEX, with a central
hub near Paris, employs more than 1,000 people and carries 19
million packages a year. Its annual revenue is about 150 million
euros ($194 million).
FedEx, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, has said
it plans to grow organically and through small "tuck-in"
purchases in Europe.
In March, FedEx beat Wall Street's quarterly profit estimate
but lowered its outlook for the rest of the year based on tepid
economic growth and expectations of a mild euro zone recession.
FedEx's gradual expansion comes as No. 1 package delivery
group United Parcel Service Inc is in the midst of its
purchase of Dutch peer TNT Express NV for about $6.8
billion, the largest takeover in FedEx's nearly 105-year
history.
"The TATEX business complements FedEx existing operations in
the French market, and will enable the company to provide
additional local services in one of Europe's largest
geographies," Chief Executive Fred Smith said in a statement.
He said the takeover shows "we are continuing to
systematically and strategically invest in growing our network"
in Europe, the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa
(EMEA) region.
FedEx entered the French market in 1985 and employs more
than 3,000 people there. It expanded its EMEA hub at Paris'
Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2009, making it the biggest
FedEx Express hub outside of the United States.
Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus estimated the TATEX purchase in
the range of $75 million to $120 million, at most. "While UPS
tries to figure out how to integrate its European operations
with those of TNT, we prefer to own FedEx, which should have a
much easier time growing with these smaller, less risky
integrations," the analysts said in a note.
Last month FedEx said it would buy family-owned Polish
shipping company Opek, also for undisclosed terms.
Separately on Thursday, FedEx said its Office unit will sell
the Japanese operations, including 61 printing centers, to
Konica Minolta for $44 million. The transaction will close on or
about May 31 after regulatory approval, FedEx spokesman Jess
Bunn said.
FedEx shares were down 0.2 percent at $86.91 at midday on
the New York Stock Exchange.