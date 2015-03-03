March 3 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit rises 868.1 percent y/y at 535.5 million yuan ($85.35 million)

* Says expects Q1 net profit to fall by 80.8-75.2 percent y/y to 55-71 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BCgJxe ; bit.ly/1EJ21Wb

($1 = 6.2741 Chinese yuan renminbi)