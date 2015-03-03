BRIEF-Competition Commission of India approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
March 3 Shenzhen Tatfook Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit rises 868.1 percent y/y at 535.5 million yuan ($85.35 million)
* Says expects Q1 net profit to fall by 80.8-75.2 percent y/y to 55-71 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1BCgJxe ; bit.ly/1EJ21Wb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2741 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
May 9 Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call: