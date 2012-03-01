March 1 Tata Motors February vehicles sales. Feb 2012 Feb 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 92,119 - 19 DOMESTIC SALES 86,704 73,039 19 NANO 9,217 8,262 12 EXPORTS 5,415 4,504 20 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the company's luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)