MOSCOW, April 16 Mid-sized Russian oil company Tatneft posted a 32 percent rise in 2011 net profit on the back of higher oil prices, the company said on Monday.
Tatneft said its 2011 net income increased to 61.43 billion roubles ($2.08 billion) from 46.67 billion roubles in 2010.
Revenues increased last year to 615.9 billion roubles from 468 billion roubles in 2010, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 96 billion roubles from 73.7 billion roubles.
($1 = 29.5792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
