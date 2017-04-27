SYDNEY, April 28 Australian lottery operator Tatts Group on Friday said a A$6.15 billion cash takeover offer from a consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co was not superior to a cash-and-scrip bid from Tabcorp Holdings.

"In these circumstances, Tatts is unable to provide due diligence or engage with the Pacific Consortium," the company said in a statement.

The Tabcorp bid valued Tatts at A$4.249 at the close of trade on Thursday, compared with the A$4.21 price of the offer from Pacific Consortium.

Pacific Consortium also includes Macquarie Group Ltd , Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and First State Superannuation Scheme. Tatts in December rejected an initial proposal from the group.

Tatts and Tabcorp in October said their agreed merger would offer A$130 million a year in synergies. (Reporting by Jamie Freed)