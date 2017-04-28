SYDNEY, April 28 A group backed by KKR & Co
said on Friday it would not undertake further work on a
takeover offer for Australia's Tatts Group after its
A$6.15 billion ($4.60 billion) cash bid was rejected by the
lottery operator's board.
Tatts shares fell 4.8 percent.
Tatts earlier on Friday said a rival offer from betting
group Tabcorp Holdings Ltd was superior.
The KKR-backed group also includes Macquarie Group Ltd
, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and First State
Superannuation Scheme.
($1 = 1.3380 Australian dollars)
