French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
SYDNEY, March 9 Tabcorp Holdings plans to sell its Queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business to address competition concerns over its proposed A$6.4 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover of rival Tatts Group, Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said its preliminary view on the deal was that it was "likely to substantially lessen competition" in Queensland state.
Tabcorp in October agreed to acquire rival Tatts Group to form a gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
MANCHESTER, England, May 28 Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.