June 8 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd,
Australia's biggest horse racing and sports betting company,
said on Thursday the Australian Competition Tribunal has
extended its deadline to rule on Tabcorp's A$6.4 billion ($4.82
billion) deal to buy rival Tatts Group Ltd.
The Australian competition watchdog pushed out the deadline
to Sept. 10, from June 13 previously, Tabcorp said in a
statement.
Tabcorp agreed in October to acquire Tatts in an effort to
fend off a growing challenge from overseas online rivals.
($1 = 1.3264 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane
Wardell and Stephen Coates)