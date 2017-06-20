SYDNEY, June 20 Australia's competition watchdog
said on Tuesday it would let the country's top sports betting
company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, buy lottery owner Tatts
Group Ltd for A$6.15 billion ($4.67 billion).
A judge presiding over the Australian Competition Tribunal,
John Middleton, said in a written summary of his ruling that he
was "satisfied that the proposed merger is likely to result in
substantial public benefits".
He said the only condition he would impose on the proposed
deal would be that Tabcorp proceed with a planned sale of a
gambling services business.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)