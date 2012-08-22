MELBOURNE Aug 23 Tatts Group,
Australia's second-largest wagering group, reported a 21 percent
rise in second-half profit as lottery jackpots attracted
players.
Tatt's net profit rose to A$152.2 million ($158.93
million)in the second half, according to Reuters calculations,
from A$125.6 million a year ago.
That compared with forecasts for second-half net profit of
A$151.3 million, according to six analysts polled by Reuters.
Before the result, analysts on average forecast a fiscal
2013 net profit of A$220 million.
Full-year 2012 earnings were A$319.1 million, matching
company forecasts for A$315-320 million.
Shares in Tatts closed Wednesday at A$2.86, up from March
lows below A$2.40.
($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)