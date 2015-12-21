BRIEF-China Technology Solar Power receives decision on tax treatment relating to unit
* Received a decision on tax treatment relating to unit Hami Dongke
Dec 21 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd :
* Says the co to apply for a comprehensive credit line of up to 280 million yuan from Zhongshan Branch of Industrial Bank
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/2155
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Received a decision on tax treatment relating to unit Hami Dongke
* SIGNS DEAL WITH SWIFTA SYSTEMS AND SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LTD.