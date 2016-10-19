BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC called on shopping mall operator Taubman Centers Inc urging it to explore options, including a sale or a spin-off.
The hedge fund, run by former Citigroup REIT analyst Jonathan Litt, in a letter to the company's board, touched upon the company's "dramatic discount" to NAV, its "inferior operating performance" and management's "disastrous capital allocation decisions". (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: