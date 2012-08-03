Aug 3 Taubman Centers Inc on Friday sold $175 million of Series J cumulative redeemable preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $75 million. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAUBMAN CENTERS INC AMT $175 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 09/28/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 08/14/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR CALLABLE 08/14/2017