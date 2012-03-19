* FY net 1.2 billion zlotys ($383.3 million
* Profit boosted by higher output, better margins
(Adds analyst, detail)
WARSAW, March 19 Poland's No. 2 utility Tauron
on Monday posted an expected 42 percent increase in its
2011 net profit on higher output and improved margins as it
continued efforts to cut costs.
The state-controlled group, which produces power from coal
and extracts some from its own mines, said last year's net
profit jumped to 1.2 billion zlotys ($383.3 million), matching
forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters.
"Compensations for the termination of long-term contracts
are 40 million zlotys below expectations, which puts operating
results in slightly better light," said Piotr Lopaciuk, a
Warsaw-based analyst at Erste.
Polish utilities were forced by the European Union to switch
to a more free market approach and give up on long-term
contracts.
Tauron is pursuing a plan to expand capacity by 2.4
gigawatts by 2020 by constructing a 910 megawatt facility in
Jaworzno as well as a 400-megawatt combined heat and power plant
in Stalowa Wola, among others.
With a 1 percent decline year-to-date, Tauron's shares have
underperformed Poland's large-cap index, which has gained 9
percent.
($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and David Holmes)