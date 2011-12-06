WARSAW Dec 6 Polish electricity producer Tauron is seeking a price hike for households of 6-7 percent in 2012, the company's CEO Dariusz Lubera told the TVN CNBC broadcaster on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday Poland's energy market regulator (URE) said a drive by several Polish utilities' to raise electricity prices for households next year by a range of 6.4 - 10.5 percent was unacceptable. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)