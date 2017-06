WARSAW Dec 13 Polish utility Tauron expects to issue more Polish zloty-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter of 2012 or early 2013, its deputy chief executive Krzysztof Zawadzki said on Tuesday.

"We want to test the Polish banking sector from the point of view of debt issuance," Zawadzki told reporters. "It might be the last quarter of 2012, or early 2013." (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)