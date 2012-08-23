WARSAW Aug 23 A 225-megawatt unit in Tauron's Jaworzno power plant was shut down for unplanned maintenance on Wednesday because of leakage in the generator's cooling system, a spokeswoman for the group's generation unit said on Thursday.

The unit, scheduled to return online by Monday, is one of the six blocks of a hardcoal-fired 1.35 GW plant located in the industrial region of Silesia, south-west of Poland. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Alison Birrane)