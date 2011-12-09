WARSAW Dec 9 Polish utility Tauron said on Friday it received four bids for the construction of its 1.95 billion zloty ($591 million) gas-powered unit the company plans to build together with gas monopoly PGNiG.

The 400 MW block is to be located at Stalowa Wola in South Eastern Poland.

Tauron spokeswoman Magdalena Rusinek told Reuters the bids include a consortium of Polish builder PBG and France's Alstom, a joint offer from PBG rival Polimex and Technimont, as well as standalone bids from Spain's Iberdrola and Abener Energia. ($1 = 3.3855 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)