KATOWICE, Poland, June 8 Poland unexpectedly rejected a dividend payout by state-controlled Tauron on Wednesday, knocking shares in the energy utility and raising questions among analysts over dividend payments by other state-run firms.

Tauron's management had proposed paying a dividend of 175 million zlotys ($46 million) or 0.10 zlotys per share, despite booking a 1.8-billion zloty net loss in 2015.

Shareholders at a general meeting on Wednesday, which included the government with a 30-percent stake, rejected the plan, sending Tauron shares down by 1 percent.

Poland's energy sector, mostly state-owned and coal-powered, is now part of the conservative government's plan to save the country's loss-making coal mining sector by snapping up mines.

Some analysts said Warsaw's decision to reject a dividend payout from Tauron was aimed at ensuring the company had money available to invest in coal.

"The Treasury will reduce its appetite for dividends in companies where its stake is below 50 percent so that it does not have to share the dividend with other shareholders and leave the company with more funds for coal-related investment," Wojciech Kozlowski, analyst at Ipopema Securities, said.

Kozlowski added that the same would apply to state-controlled copper producer KGHM, which paid hefty dividends in the past, but, like Tauron, reported a non-cash net loss in 2015 due to an asset impairment.

The Treasury Ministry declined to comment.

KGHM, in which the state owns almost 32 percent, offered to pay 300 million zlotys or 1.5 zlotys per share in dividends and shareholders are due to decide on the payout on June 28.

The Treasury stood to receive 53 million zlotys from Tauron's dividend and 95 million from KGHM.

This compares to 4.5 billion zlotys in total dividend income forecast in its 2016 state budget, a goal already flagged by the Treasury as flexible.

"Considering the current situation of the company, not paying out the dividend is favourable," Tauron's CEO Remigiusz Nowakowski told Reuters after the shareholders meeting. ($1 = 3.8176 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski in Katowice and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and Alexander Smith)