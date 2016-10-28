WARSAW Oct 28 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Friday it estimated its net profit in the third quarter at around 271 million zlotys ($68 million) on sales at 4.2 billion zlotys, and operating profit at 389 million zlotys.

* For the third quarter of 2015 Tauron reported a net profit of 358 million zlotys, operating profit at 488 million zlotys and sales at 4.4 billion zlotys.

* Tauron is expected to publish full third quarter results on Nov. 9.

($1 = 3.9580 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)