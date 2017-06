WARSAW Nov 30 The Polish competition watchdog (UOKiK) has agreed to utility Tauron's takeover of part of its Swedish rival Vattenfall's local assets, UOKiK's spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UOKiK cleared the state-controlled gas monopoly PGNiG's purchase of another part of Vattenfall's assets.

In August, the Swedish utility agreed to sell its assets in Poland to PGNiG and Tauron for 6.56 billion zlotys ($1.9 billion) in cash, with an additional 1.5 billion zlotys in dividend and debt. ($1 = 3.3981 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)