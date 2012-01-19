WARSAW Jan 19 Poland's second-largest utility Tauron will spend a little more than $186 million to build an 82 megawatt windfarm in the northwest part of the country, the company said on Thursday.

Spain's Iberdrola is the lead contractor for the project expected to take 20 months, Tauron said in a statement. The plant at Marszewo will be Tauron's third and largest wind farm.

The utility bought a 30.75 MW wind farm at Lipniki last September and in December acquired a 30 MW farm in Zagorze as part of a broader deal to buy power distributor GZE from Sweden's Vattenfall.

($1 = 3.3910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)