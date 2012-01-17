ISTANBUL Jan 17 Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding shareholders Tepe Insaat and Akfen Holding will not completely exit from TAV, but may consider a partial share sale, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The TAV share sale process would become clear by the end of February, depending on pricing conditions, and the sale may not happen if the price is not appropriate, the same source said.

TAV shareholders Tepe and Akfen said in September they will evaluate strategic options for their stakes in TAV. Akfen has a 26.12 percent stake, according to its web site. Tepe Insaat has 26.06 percent. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Editing by Daren Butler)