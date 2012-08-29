ISTANBUL Aug 29 Turkish airports operator TAV
Havalimanlari Holding said on Wednesday it had agreed
to purchase the remaining 35 percent of its Havas ground
handling services unit for 80 million euros ($100 mln).
TAV said on Aug. 24 it had begun talks on buying the
remaining stake of Havas with partners HSBC Holdings Plc
and Turkey's Is Girisim Sermayesi Yatirim Ortakligi
, which between them own 35 percent of Havas.
TAV Holding, part of TAV Group, runs 10 airports including in
Tunisia, Macedonia and Georgia, as well as Turkey's biggest
airport Istanbul Ataturk.
($1 = 0.7958 euros)
