BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, July 29 Turkish airports operator TAV said on Monday it had qualified to bid for rights to operate and reconstruct New York's LaGuardia airport, as part of a consortium.
The consortium includes TAV shareholder Aeroports de Paris , Goldman Sachs infrastructure units and Tutor Perini Corp.
LaGuardia airport served 26 million passengers in 2012, TAV said in its statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July