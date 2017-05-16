* Talks with banks about $250 mln loan for Saudi projects
* Buys Saudi Oger's stake in Medina airport
* Interested in Malaysia Airports stake in Sabiha Istanbul
* Bidding for four airports in Nigeria
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, May 16 Turkey's TAV is in
talks with banks to get the $250 million it needs to develop
three airports in Saudi Arabia, the airport operator's president
Mustafa Sani Şener said on Tuesday.
TAV Airports Holding, in partnership with Al Rajhi Holding
Group, was chosen to develop and operate Saudi Arabia's Yanbu,
Qassim and Hail international airports.
Şener said TAV was talking to Saudi banks, adding that
Turkish company would use $100 million of its own equity.
Airports are one of several sectors Saudi Arabia is seeking
to privatise as it aims to raise around $200 billion in order to
diversify its economy in an era of lower oil prices.
The kingdom is expanding its airports as it expects to
receive more foreign visitors, including 30 million annual
pilgrims by 2030, up from around 8 million at present.
In the kingdom's first airport privatisation in 2011, TAV,
which operates 17 airports around the world, and Al Rajhi were
awarded a build, transfer and operate contract for Medina's
Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.
TAV has completed the buyout of construction conglomerate
Saudi Oger's stake in the consortium operating the airport,
leaving TAV owning 50 percent, Şener said, adding that Oger was
exiting the aviation business.
After dominating the Saudi construction market for years,
Saudi Oger, owned by the family of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad
al-Hariri, has been struggling, partly as a result of cuts in
government spending and payment delays.
TAV was also interested in buying a stake planned for sale
by Malaysia Airports Holdings in its Istanbul unit, which
operates Turkey's second-biggest airport.
Şener said TAV was waiting for Malaysia Airports to pick a
bank to advise it on an auction process.
"Since Istanbul is our own base we are interested," he said.
"Valuation is very important. If their expectation is too high
we won't be there. If their expectation is fitting to market
conditions we will be one of the candidates."
TAV was also bidding in the privatisation of four Nigerian
airports including Abuja and Lagos, he said, with a decision on
the process expected after the end of June.
