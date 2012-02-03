* Vinci, Carlyle, QIA leading bids for TAV stake - sources
* Tepe Insaat, Akfen Holding selling 18 percent TAV stakes
each
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Feb 3 French construction group
Vinci and a partnership between U.S. private equity
firm Carlyle Group and the Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) are the leading bidders in a race for a near 40 percent
stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding
, three sources close to the deal told Reuters on
Friday.
TAV shareholders construction firm Tepe Insaat and Akfen
Holding are selling 18 percent stakes each, sources
said. Minority shareholders holding 3.52 percent of the shares
will also sell their stakes in a deal which values the firm at
around $2 billion, the sources said.
"We know that Vinci is leading because TAV shareholders
prefer a strategic investor," said one source, while another
said: "Vinci is leading, but they also talk to others. They also
talk to Carlyle and (the) Qatari partnership and they are also
very keen."
A spokesman for Vinci declined to comment.
In a statement issued after the market close, Akfen said the
bidding process was underway for the partial or full sale of its
TAV stake, but had not reached a point that necessitated saying
any more than that.
"The necessary statement will be made if a development
emerges that requires us to make such a statement," it said.
Tepe and Akfen said in September they would evaluate
strategic options for their stakes in TAV.
Akfen has a 26.12 percent holding, according to its web
site. Tepe Insaat has 26.06 percent.
TAV Chief Executive Sani Sener will keep his 4.03 percent
stake -- held through his family construction business Sera Yapi
-- in the possible deal and the remaining 40.28 percent is
freely floating.
TAV is the leading airport operator in Turkey according to
2010 passenger statistics and the largest duty-free operator.
TAV generated 753 million euros in consolidated revenue in
2010. The company runs 10 airports, including Turkey's biggest
airport Istanbul Ataturk, and its operations also include ground
handling unit Havas, a duty free unit, and catering business
BTA.
TAV shares closed up 5.8 percent at 8.80 lira. Akfen
shares rose 7.7 percent to 8.92 lira.