HONG KONG Feb 23 Mongolia's government
could postpone a planned IPO of up to $3 billion for Erdenes
Tavan Tolgoi to October in a bid to secure approval to list the
shares in Hong Kong, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Thursday,
citing an unnamed government official.
Erdenes-TT, as the state-owned entity charged with
developing the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia is
called, was still looking to launch an IPO in June when the
country holds parliamentary elections, Dow Jones added.
The company had intended to go public in London, Mongolia's
capital of Ulan Bator and Hong Kong. It decided to drop Hong
Kong from the roster because the Chinese city does not accept
Mongolia-domiciled companies as IPO candidates, three sources
said in January.
Mark Dickens, head of listing at Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx), told Dow Jones the Hong Kong
exchange was "keen to work with the Mongolian regulators to
facilitate the listing of Mongolian issuers in Hong Kong."
B. Enebish, executive director at state-run Erdenes MGL, did
not return calls by Reuters seeking comment on the potential IPO
delay.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and Macquarie were hired to handle the
listing.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)