Philippine firm Udenna to build casino-resort outside capital
MANILA, May 4 The Philippines' Udenna Corp said on Thursday it will build a $300 million integrated casino-resort in central Philippines, the first such outside capital Manila.
Feb 5 Grupo Tavex SA :
* Says reaches deal with Aurelius AG to sell its business in Europe for 20 million euros ($23 million)
* Operation includes operating assets in Europe and Morocco and excludes real estate assets in Spain
* Operation is expected to be completed in April
* Says Banco Santander's valuation report initially assumed a higher price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
