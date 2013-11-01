BRIEF-Archer Daniels Midland says Illinois Industrial Carbon Capture and Storage project has begun operations
* ADM begins operations for second carbon capture and storage project
Nov 1 Tavistock Investments PLC : * Investment - stmnt re share price movement * Note the recent rise in the company's share price * Confirms is currently concluding a placing at a discount to the current share price * Placing to provide additional working capital to Tavistock in order to progress acquisition, investment policy * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* ADM begins operations for second carbon capture and storage project
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded IKKS S.A.S.'s (IKKS) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to 'CCC'. Fitch has also downgraded HoldIKKS S.A.S.'s senior secured notes to 'CCC'/RR4 (50% recovery) and IKKS Group S.A.S.'s super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to 'B-'/'RR2' (90%). The downgrade reflects the substantial credit risk to which IKKS's lenders are now exposed. This results from four quarters of nega