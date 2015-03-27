WASHINGTON, March 27 A U.S. judge on Friday decided not to require prison time for two former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers who pleaded guilty to helping U.S. customers evade taxes by using Swiss accounts.

U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Lee sentenced Andreas Bachmann and Josef Dorig to serve five years of unsupervised probation and ordered them each to pay a fine. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)