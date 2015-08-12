NEW YORK Aug 12 A former hedge fund manager and
accountant whose guilty plea and subsequent cooperation helped
U.S. authorities prosecute two of the biggest fraud cases in
recent history was sentenced to three years in prison on
Wednesday, according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office.
Mark Bloom, a former partner at the accounting firm BDO
Seidman and the founder of North Hills Fund, pleaded guilty in
2009 to securities fraud, mail fraud and several other charges
and agreed to help prosecutors.
He was accused of misappropriating $20 million in investor
funds from North Hills to fund a luxurious lifestyle, as well as
participating in a massive tax shelter scheme at BDO Seidman,
now known as BDO USA.
In court papers, prosecutors credited Bloom with providing
key evidence about both the BDO Seidman fraud, which cost the
U.S. government $1.5 billion in tax losses, and a separate $554
million fraud involving two of Bloom's former colleagues at the
trading firm WG Trading Co, Stephen Walsh and Paul Greenwood.
The BDO scheme, which authorities called the largest
criminal tax fraud in history, also involved the law firm
Jenkens & Gilchrist and led to several convictions, including
Denis Field, BDO's former chief executive, and Paul Daugerdas, a
former Jenkens partner.
Field was later granted a second trial, after a juror was
found to have lied during jury selection, and acquitted.
Daugerdas was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
BDO USA agreed in 2012 to pay $50 million to resolve related
government claims as part of a deferred prosecution agreement,
while the Dallas-based Jenkens & Gilchrist folded in 2007 after
agreeing to pay a $76 million penalty to the Internal Revenue
Service.
Meanwhile, Bloom worked alongside Walsh and Greenwood at WG
Trading, and the three men controlled the North Hills fund
together, prosecutors said. Walsh and Greenwood were at one time
minority owners of the New York Islanders ice hockey team.
Walsh and Greenwood were sentenced to 20 years and 10 years
in prison, respectively, after pleading guilty to a 13-year
fraud in which they bilked charities, university foundations and
other charities of $131 million and issued $554 million in
worthless promissory notes to investors to hide the
misappropriation.
Bloom's defense lawyer, Mark Gombiner, had asked U.S.
District Judge John Koeltl to impose no prison in light of
Bloom's assistance to the government. Gombiner could not
immediately be reached for comment late on Wednesday.
The case is U.S. v. Bloom, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 09-cr-367.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr)