By Carlyn Kolker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
announced they indicted Peter Amrein, a Swiss asset manager, on
charges that he assisted U.S. taxpayers in evading millions in
taxes by hiding money in offshore trusts at multiple Swiss
banks.
Prosecutors accuse Amrein, who worked at an unidentified
asset management firm, of working with Edgar Paltzer, a
Zurich-based lawyer who pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal
court in August to assisting U.S. clients commit tax fraud by
opening bank accounts in Switzerland that shielded them from
U.S. authorities. Paltzer agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Amrein, 52, is a Swiss citizen and has not been arrested,
prosecutors said. An attorney for Amrein could not be
identified.
U.S. prosecutors have deepened their probe of Swiss banks
that they say have abetted tax evasion for decades. The U.S.
Department of Justice has targeted 14 Swiss banks for allegedly
offering hidden offshore accounts to help clients avoid taxes.
In February 2009, UBS AG became the first bank to settle
with the U.S. government, agreeing to pay $780 million and
entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors.
Wegelin, the oldest Swiss bank, announced it would close
after pleading guilty in January 2013 to helping wealthy U.S.
citizens avoid paying taxes, resulting in orders that it pay
around $74 million.
SHAM FOUNDATIONS
Amrein helped U.S. clients open and keep offshore accounts
in at least five Swiss banks, including Wegelin, from the late
1990s until 2012, U.S. prosecutors allege in the indictment,
which was filed in federal court in New York.
These included accounts under the names of sham foundations
based in Liechtenstein. Amrein worked with Paltzer to set up
these foundations.
The accounts were not declared to U.S. authorities, and U.S.
taxpayers did not report them on U.S. tax forms.
Amrein, who worked first as a client advisor at a bank and
later became an asset manager at a Zurich-based asset management
firm in 2006, continued to help U.S. citizens hide their money
offshore, even as U.S. authorities' crackdown on offshore
accounts became widely known, prosecutors said.
Amrein helped clients find new banks where they could
conceal their money as the crackdown spread, prosecutors said.
He also helped a U.S. client withdraw money from an
undeclared account in small increments so it would not be
detected by authorities, prosecutors said.
Amrein is charged with one count of conspiracy and faces up
to five years in prison.