WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The Obama administration
said on Monday it will take several actions against corporate
tax-avoidance deals known as "inversions" by reducing the tax
benefits accessible to inverted companies and by making
inversions more difficult to do.
The effective date for the new inversion rules is Monday,
said a senior Treasury official on a conference call with
reporters.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement: "These
first, targeted steps make substantial progress in constraining
the creative techniques used to avoid U.S. taxes, both in terms
of meaningfully reducing the economic benefits of inversions
after the fact, and when possible, stopping them altogether."
