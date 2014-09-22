(Adds Obama comment, rule details, background)
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Moving against tax-avoidance
by corporations, the Obama administration is taking several
actions to curb deals known as "inversions" that allow companies
to escape U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.
The Treasury Department on Monday announced new rules,
effective immediately, that will reduce tax benefits accessible
to companies that have inverted and make new inversions more
difficult and less potentially rewarding.
Democratic President Barack Obama, who has sharply
criticized inverting companies, said Treasury's steps will
discourage such deals, seen by some as a threat to the U.S.
corporate income tax base.
"We've recently seen a few large corporations announce plans
to exploit this loophole, undercutting businesses that act
responsibly and leaving the middle class to pay the bill, and
I'm glad that (Treasury) Secretary Lew is exploring additional
actions to help reverse this trend," Obama said in a statement.
Inversions have surged in the past year, pursued by big
companies such as Burger King Worldwide Inc and
Medtronic Inc. The deals usually involve a U.S.
corporation buying a smaller, foreign rival and redomiciling in
its home country, where taxes are lower.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement: "These
first, targeted steps make substantial progress in constraining
the creative techniques used to avoid U.S. taxes, both in terms
of meaningfully reducing the economic benefits of inversions
after the fact, and when possible, stopping them altogether."
Some companies had feared that new rules would be
retroactive, but they were not.
Steps being taken include preventing inverted companies from
gaining easier access to foreign profits using "hopscotch"
loans; blocking inverted companies' tax-free access to foreign
units' earnings; and tightening limits on ownership by the
former U.S. owners of an inverted company, the Treasury said.
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh, Jason Lange and Emily
Stephenson; Editing by Diane Craft and Steve Orlofsky)