(Corrects to CFO, not CEO, in third paragraph of second
section)
By Sara Ledwith and Martinne Geller
LONDON Feb 27 Electronic cigarette firms in
Italy say a new levy that doubles the price of e-liquid refills
unfairly helps tobacco giants like Philip Morris International
and will hurt their industry.
The tax, which was adopted in January, is set at half the
rate of that on traditional cigarettes. The controversy centres
on the fact that the lower rate is applied to both electronic
cigarettes and to tobacco products such as Marlboro HeatSticks,
which Philip Morris is launching in Italy alongside a 500
million euro ($568 million) factory investment.
E-cigarette companies say applying the discount to tobacco
products is unfair, and designed to help Big Tobacco. The firms
and industry experts also say the method of calculating the tax
is too complicated and gives an unfair discount to Philip
Morris' products.
"It's unjust," said Massimiliano Mancini, president of
ANAFE-Confindustria, a national trade association of e-cig and
e-liquids producers. "It's clear that this legislation has been
drafted for other interests than just taxing the e-cigs." He
declined to elaborate.
Philip Morris would not comment on whether the new law gave
it an advantage. "We have shared our views with the government
via public hearings just like our competitors and others," a
spokesman told Reuters by email.
It pledged last year to make HeatSticks and other "reduced
risk" products in a new factory in Bologna. Shortly before the
plant's inauguration, the firm's CEO in Italy, Eugenio Sidoli,
told the Senate Finance Committee that he welcomed the new tax
rules, saying they would create "a certain and stable"
regulatory outlook for the kind of investment his company was
making.
Italy is one of the first countries to tax e-cigarettes; the
European Union is considering the idea. The devices do not use
tobacco, which contains hundreds of toxins, but instead heat
liquids laced with nicotine. Many scientists agree the products
are probably safer than conventional cigarettes.
Other new devices such as Marlboro HeatSticks do use tobacco
and have not yet been tested to the same degree. Unless studies
prove they are as safe as e-cigarettes, e-cig firms say, they
should not be taxed at the lower rate.
In all, Italy collects around 12 billion euros a year in
tobacco taxes. Philip Morris' products account for 7.5 billion
euros of that, according to the testimony Sidoli gave the Senate
committee last October.
But Italy's tobacco tax take has declined by more than 500
million euros since 2013. The government has said that's partly
due to the rise in e-cigarette sales. It began to think about
taxing the devices in 2013 and initially introduced a tax that
more than tripled e-liquid prices, and also applied to batteries
and chargers sold with e-cigarettes.
That tax was blocked by Italian courts as too confusing,
forcing Rome to rethink its plans. But e-cigarette distributors
and some big tobacco companies object to the latest scheme, too.
The drawn-out controversy has hurt the industry in Italy,
e-cig backers say. While e-cigarette use has been growing
globally, the number of regular "vapers" in Italy has slumped to
255,000 from almost half a million in 2013, health ministry
figures show. Thousands of e-cigarette shops have closed.
Italy's Economy Ministry declined to comment.
"ABSENCE OF COMBUSTION"
Italy's new law assumes that e-cigarettes are safer and
should be taxed at a lower rate than traditional cigarettes. The
e-cigarette lobby welcomes this but objects to extending that
discount to other new products, such as the tobacco-based
systems sold in Italy by Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco
International (JTI), which heat tobacco in pen-like devices. The
Philip Morris system uses tobacco sticks that look like mini
cigarettes while JTI's system, called Ploom, uses aluminium pods
filled with tobacco.
Philip Morris says HeatSticks, which it is also testing in
Japan, are potentially less harmful than traditional cigarettes
"because they are not intended to be lit on fire and smoked, but
rather heated and vaped."
But neither it nor JTI include health claims in their
marketing for heat-not-burn products. Philip Morris expects to
have more scientific evidence during the first half of this
year, its CFO told analysts earlier this month.
Even so, Italian lawmakers said in the tax decree that a tax
discount on such products was justified by the "absence of
combustion" which gives them "minor toxicity" compared with
traditional cigarettes.
Valerio Forconi, Corporate Affairs and Legal Director in the
Italian branch of tobacco giant Imperial Tobacco, says the
principle of the tax is wrong.
Imperial, whose subsidiary Fontem Ventures plans to launch a
new e-cig model in Rome in March, does not object to the tax
charge, he said, but believes it is too high compared to tobacco
products. Philip Morris' HeatSticks can be lit and smoked,
according to Forconi. This makes Italy perhaps "the only country
in the world" that effectively gives Philip Morris a tax
discount on smoking.
Philip Morris said HeatSticks should not be lit and smoked.
"If burned," the spokesman said, "the experience would not be
pleasurable."
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Steve Scherer in
Rome; Edited by Simon Robinson)