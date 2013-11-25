NICOSIA Nov 25 Cyprus deserved a higher rating
on tax transparency than the OECD gave it in a report last week,
the Cypriot finance ministry said on Monday.
A unit of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and
Development said Cyprus and four other countries fell short of
international best practice on tax transparency. Cypriot efforts
at reform "warranted a higher rating being assigned", the
ministry said in a statement.
Cyprus, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the British Virgin Islands
and the Seychelles were all criticised for aspects of their tax
administration by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange
of Information for Tax Purposes. The forum is overseen by the
OECD.
The five either failed to share taxpayer information with
other countries effectively or to gather information on who
benefited from ownership of corporations within their borders,
the forum said.
Cyprus came under pressure earlier this year to reform its
financial system as a condition of getting European Union aid
for its struggling banks. German lawmakers in particular
criticized Cyprus as a tax haven for wealthy Russians.
The island eventually got aid, but only after it agreed to
close a major loss-making bank and force large depositors to
forfeit their savings to save a second bank, Bank of Cyprus
. Bank of Cyprus now has a sizeable number of Russians
on its board because many of the depositors whose money was
converted to equity were Russian.
In its statement, the Cypriot finance ministry said the
forum had not taken into account 2012 legislative changes to
improve information available on companies. Nor did it consider
how Cyprus had to cope with high demand for information from
other jurisdictions.
During the next review in 2014, assessors would note a "very
significant improvement", the ministry said, and improve
Cyprus's rating considerably.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Larry King)