By Amy Feldman
NEW YORK, June 18 Did you receive a notice about
taxes due on your 2010 Roth conversion from the Internal Revenue
Service? Don't worry, you are not alone - and you likely do not
actually owe any extra cash.
Thousands of these frightening notices went out this spring
to taxpayers who converted tax-deferred retirement money from a
traditional IRA to a Roth IRA, in which income taxes are paid
upfront and not owed later.
The problem stems from the complexities of the 2010 Roth
conversion - in which for one special year only, taxpayers could
choose to spread the taxes due over two years, rather than
paying them all at once.
Add to that a glitch between some of the tax software
programs and the IRS. It adds up to a lot of taxpayers who
converted their traditional IRAs to Roths in 2010 receiving IRS
notices that they owed more taxes (and penalties).
If you received one this spring, you do need to respond, but
it is not a reason to panic.
"People freak out about anything they get from the IRS,"
says Bill Fleming, of PwC's private company services practice.
He says he has received a number of these notices for clients.
"The software providers and the IRS had a disconnect."
With a traditional IRA, you pay taxes when you withdraw
money, but with a Roth you pay the tax when the money goes in
and then do not owe income tax again. So if you converted a
traditional IRA to a Roth - a move that had been restricted but
was opened up to taxpayers at all income levels in 2010 - you
had to pay taxes on the conversion.
While most Americans have long since moved on from thinking
about tax year 2010, the IRS is only now sorting its way through
the massive volume of 2010 returns and trying to find
discrepancies that resulted in taxpayers not paying what they
owed. Its computer system tries to match documents in the more
than 100 million individual tax returns to find errors, and when
it discovers a discrepancy it sends a notice to the taxpayers.
"They are running a regular matching for 2010, and they
don't know it's a Roth conversion. They are just looking for a
distribution from a retirement account. For whatever reason,
they are not picking up," PwC's Fleming says. "They are saying,
'Oh, there's a massive under-reporting of IRA distributions.
There must be a problem.'"
Details of any Roth conversion appear on Form 8606, rather
than on the main 1040 return, making it more difficult to match
the information, Fleming notes. A glitch in the e-filing systems
of some of the large tax software firms meant some data about
these Roth conversions never made it to the IRS.
CCH Inc, one of the large professional tax software firms,
sent a note to clients about the issue, noting that some
electronic returns were missing page 2 of Form 8606.
"CCH alerted the IRS to the issue and has been working with
them on a resolution," according to the notice, which adds that
the erroneous notices were halted in late April.
Thomson Reuters Corp, the global information
company, another provider of professional tax software, had a
similar issue: Its GoSystem Tax product did not signify
taxpayers' intent to defer the tax on the 2010 Roth conversions,
as permitted for that year only, on returns filed
electronically.
"When the IRS later ran validation checks, these e-files
were flagged and the affected taxpayers were sent notices," said
David Wilkins, a spokesman for the tax and accounting business
of Thomson Reuters. "We resolved the issue. Also, the amount of
tax owed by these taxpayers was not affected and they were not
required to pay penalties."
It is unclear whether consumer tax software was also
affected by glitches, or whether most people who did Roth
conversions chose to seek out accountants - and thus relied on
the professional software - for help. H&R Block Inc
spokesman Gene King said that his firm had not seen or heard of
the problem in its consumer tax software. A TurboTax spokeswoman
did not respond to requests for comment.
The IRS did not respond to a request for comment.
TAXPAYER RESPONSE
This all may sound technical, and it is, but for taxpayers
receiving the notices about large phantom tax bills, it is also
a big deal. On the Bogleheads.org online investing advice forum,
posters have been freaking out about dunning notices that
sometimes reached into the tens of thousands of dollars.
If you are among the taxpayers who received one of these
notices, and you did everything right on your Roth conversion,
you shouldn't worry. However, you cannot just ignore the notice
and hope it goes away. Instead, you will need to respond (or
have your accountant do so) and mail Form 8606 to the IRS. Doing
so "resolves the notice and closes the matter without further
action or impact to the taxpayer," the CCH notice states.
Of course, none of this means you avoid paying the regular
taxes that you do owe in 2011 and 2012 on those Roth conversions
done in 2010. If you converted a traditional IRA to a Roth in
2011, you also owed tax on that this year; and if you do a
conversion this year, you will owe the tax on it next April.
That all means that you will want to run the numbers closely -
especially if you are paying quarterly estimated taxes - so that
you are not surprised by the tax hit when it comes due.