* Ex-Mobil executive Williams loses foreign accounts case
* Ruling a key test of penalties on offshore account reports
By Lynnley Browning
July 23 Legal pressure on offshore tax evaders
increased with a court ruling that enforced penalties against a
former senior Mobil Oil Corp executive who hid foreign bank
accounts holding more than $7 million from U.S. tax authorities.
In a decision on Friday in favor of the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service (IRS), the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in
Richmond, Virginia, ruled against Bryan Williams, a senior
executive at Mobil in the 1980s and 1990s, who concealed the
money in two Swiss offshore accounts at Credit Agricole
Indosuez, a French bank, over 1993-2000, court documents show.
Tax lawyers have had their eyes on the case as a test of how
the courts will gauge the culpability of U.S. taxpayers who knew
they needed to disclose their foreign accounts on special forms
known as Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts reports, or Fbars,
but intentionally did not.
"It has been closely watched because it is the first recent
decision by a circuit to come down on the question of Fbar
willfulness," said Caroline Rule, a tax lawyer at Kostelanetz &
Fink in New York.
While the Fbar reporting requirement has been around for
decades, the IRS only recently began enforcing it during a broad
investigation of offshore tax evasion through Swiss and other
foreign banks. Prosecutors suspect tens of thousands of
Americans have not filed the forms, and dozens of American
clients of foreign banks who did not file them have been
indicted in recent years.
The ruling reversed a 2010 district court ruling in favor of
Williams. That prior decision, by a federal judge in Alexandria,
Virginia, was a defeat for the IRS and its crackdown on offshore
tax evasion through Swiss and Swiss-style banks.
In the most recent decision, two judges on the three-judge
appeals panel ruled against Williams, while the third upheld the
prior ruling in Williams' favor.
In 2003, Williams pleaded guilty to separate criminal
charges of fraud and conspiracy brought by the Justice
Department in connection with the accounts. He was sentenced to
46 months in prison and agreed to pay back taxes and interest.
He admitted he had received from an unidentified merchant bank
$2 million in covert payments for helping Mobil buy a stake in
the vast Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan in 1996, court papers
show.
Given his 2003 admission and conviction, the two appeals
court judges wrote, "Williams cannot now claim that he was
unaware of, inadvertently ignored, or otherwise lacked the
motivation to willfully disregard the Fbar reporting
requirement."
Under Treasury Department rules, willful failure to file
Fbars triggers penalties of $100,000 per instance or 50 percent
of the amount in the account for each year of violation. The
latter penalty can leave a taxpayer owing more than is in the
account. The penalties are in addition to back taxes and
interest owed.
By contrast, non-willful, or accidental, failure to file an
Fbar triggers softer penalties of $10,000 for each instance.
Taxpayers with foreign accounts must file Fbars by June 30
if their accounts held more than $10,000 in the preceding year.
The filing requirement is in addition to a separate requirement
that taxpayers check a "yes" or "no" box on their federal income
tax returns as to whether they have interests in financial
accounts in foreign countries.
Tax lawyers representing wealthy U.S. clients in disputes
with the IRS say some clients have simply not known about Fbars,
but the IRS says not knowing and not reading the fine print on
tax forms can be a form of "willful blindness" that triggers the
penalties.
Mobil, now Exxon Mobil, was bought by Exxon in 1999.
At the time of his indictment, Williams was in charge of the
company's oil trading operations in Russia and Kazakhstan.
He filed all the required Fbars only in 2007.
In 2009, the IRS sued Williams to force him to pay penalties
for failing to file Fbars for 2000 on time. The agency was
seeking two $100,000 fines for the year 2000. The agency could
not collect Fbar penalties for earlier years due to statute of
limitations rules.
His foreign accounts, held in the name of ALQI Holdings LTD,
an entity in the Caribbean offshore tax haven of the British
Virgin Islands, earned $800,000 in income a year, court papers
show.