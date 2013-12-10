ZURICH Dec 10 Berner Kantonalbank said on Tuesday it would come forward to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts.

The Bern-based bank, one of two so far to say it will participate in a government-brokered scheme to make amends for aiding tax evasion, said not participating in the program wasn't an option for risk management reasons. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)