BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says property contracted sales for march 2017 of RMB1.78 bln
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1,777 million
ZURICH Dec 10 Berner Kantonalbank said on Tuesday it would come forward to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts.
The Bern-based bank, one of two so far to say it will participate in a government-brokered scheme to make amends for aiding tax evasion, said not participating in the program wasn't an option for risk management reasons. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says 2016 net profit up 49.7 percent y/y at 1.0 billion yuan ($145.02 million)
* Consortium Enters Into Franchise Agreement With Hilton For Its Hotel In Leeds, Uk