Christmas decoration is placed around the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse beside the entrance to its headquarters in Zurich November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH A host of Swiss banks have signalled their readiness to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes. Many more are expected to follow in the coming weeks, as Switzerland's cherished bank secrecy is wound back.

The programme requires the banks to hand over some previously hidden information and face penalties equivalent to up to 50 percent of the assets they managed on behalf of wealthy Americans.

The number that join this scheme is key for larger banks facing criminal investigations, so-called category one banks, in the United States, such as Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Julius Baer BAER.VX and Pictet & Cie.

Failure to win broad cooperation in the programme could hold up settlements for the bigger banks, which have had their talks with U.S. justice officials frozen pending a solution for the wider industry.

Following is a list of banks that have said they will take part in the government-brokered programme by grouping themselves into categories depending on whether they had U.S. clients.

CATEGORY 2

Swiss banks in this group have a reason to believe they may have committed tax offences and are eligible for a non-prosecution agreement if they come clean and face fines. Banks that have said they will join this category include:

EFG International (EFGN.S)

Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild (RLD.S)

St. Galler Kantonalbank (SGKN.S)

Banque cantonale de Geneve (BCGE.S)

Berner Kantonalbank (BEKN.S)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (BCVN.S)

Graubuendner Kantonalbank (GRKP.S)

Banque cantonale du Jura (BCJ.S)

Zuger Kantonalbank (ZG.S)

Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKN.S)

Valiant (VATN.S)

Linth Bank (LINN.S)

Coop Bank (BC.S)

Walliser Kantonalbank (WKB.S)

Hypothekarbank Lenzburg (HBLN.S)

VP Bank VPB.S

Unlisted banks in category 2:

Union Bancaire Privee (UBP)

Rothschild Bank

Lombard Odier

CATEGORY 3, 4

These Swiss banks have not engaged in criminal conduct or are deemed "compliant" under U.S. tax rules. They would receive a non-target letter and not face fines. Banks in these groups include:

Vontobel (VONN.S)

Bank am Bellevue (BBN.S)

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB.S)

Valartis (VLRT.S) said it will decide at a later date whether to register for Category 3 or decline to participate in the programme.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman)