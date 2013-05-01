By Tom Bergin
LONDON May 1 Executives from Google Inc
and its auditor, Ernst & Young, will again be called
before a British parliament committee to testify on taxes, after
a Reuters investigation highlighted inconsistencies in the way
Google portrays its activities in Britain, the committee's
chairwoman told Reuters.
Margaret Hodge, head of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),
which is tasked with ensuring value in government financial
affairs, said she would summon the companies' representatives to
explain previous comments to the committee in light of the
report. The investigation found that while Google executive Matt
Brittin said Google doesn't make sales to UK customers from the
UK, some of its staff and UK customers think it does.
Lawyers and academics say that if UK staff did sell to UK
customers, that could have implications for Google's tax status
in Britain, opening the possibility of much bigger tax bills.
Google called the Reuters story "misleading."
Brittin, Google's vice president for northern and central
Europe, told the PAC in November that "Nobody (in the UK) is
selling." He said Google employs "a couple of hundred" staff at
its European headquarters in Dublin who are responsible for
selling to UK clients.
The people "on the ground (in the UK) are helping people
make the most of the web," he said, "and the people in Ireland
are helping to operate the systems and sell advertising to the
businesses that want to work with us."
Google's corporate website claims sales teams are based in
London, and advertises jobs for London-based sales staff, whose
duties include "negotiating deals," closing "strategic and
revenue deals" and achieving "quarterly sales quotas."
Interviews with more than a dozen customers and former staff,
and an examination of job advertisements, CVs and endorsements
on networking website LinkedIn show many roles that go further
than marketing, to actually target, negotiate and close sales of
Google's advertising products.
"All the people you tend to deal with are in London," said
Simon Andrews, founder of advertising agency Addictive, whose
business plans and buys advertising campaigns on behalf of
clients. "You would never know about the Dublin thing apart from
if you looked closely at the address on the invoices. All the
people are based in London."
The profiles of around 150 London-based employees on the
LinkedIn networking website said they were involved in
formulating sales strategy, managing sales teams, closing deals
or other sales work.
Google's director for external relations, Peter Barron, said
Brittin denied firmly that he had misled the committee and the
company stood by his comments that no selling was being
conducted in Britain. He declined to say whether UK staff did
negotiate or close deals but said all sales to UK clients were
transacted with Google Ireland. "We comply with all the tax
rules in the UK," he said.
Advertisements for UK staff sometimes refer to sales skills
because "we are seeking to attract people with those skills and
that background," he added. "We accept that the wording of some
job adverts may have been confusing, and we are working to make
it clearer."
Barron added there was limited room for price negotiation on
some Google products. Prices for advertising sold via Google's
AdWords system are dictated by online auction and rates for
advertising on the Display Network and on YouTube are set by
reference to pre-determined pricing grids and discounts, and
there is no negotiating beyond these parameters.
He still declined to say how the negotiation of contracts
worked in practice but said would be happy to appear before the
committee to set the record straight.
Hodge, a Labour member of parliament, said, "We will need to
very quickly call back the Google executives to give them a
chance to explain themselves and to ensure that actually what
they told us first time around is not being economical with the
truth."
Stephen Barclay, a Conservative member of parliament who sits
on the PAC, said he supported Hodge's decision to recall Google
and he was keen to establish whether the work conducted by its
UK business tipped over the line of what was allowed without
creating a taxable presence in the UK.
"There is a case for having recall hearings, to further
clarify some of the questions that are still outstanding," he
said.
Fiona Mactaggart, a Labour member of the committee, said the
burden of proving that Google UK staff do not sell in Britain
now rests with Google. Nick Smith, another Labour member of the
committee, said he was also going to write to the head of the
tax authority about the matter.
CALL TO ACCOUNTANT
In January, representatives of the 'big four' accountants -
Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and KPMG - also
testified in a Public Affairs Committee investigation of their
role in helping big companies arrange corporate structures to
minimise taxes.
Hodge then asked John Dixon, head of tax policy at Ernst &
Young, whether his staff walked around the offices of their
clients to check they were conducting the activities in their UK
offices that they described in statutory accounts and in
statements to the tax authority. Dixon said they did.
Now, Hodge said, the statements on Google's website about its
UK activities, its job advertisements and LinkedIn profiles
raised questions about whether Ernst & Young's staff had been as
diligent as Dixon claimed.
"The evidence they gave was clear and unambiguous ... Ernst &
Young have questions to answer about whether they were being
wholly open with us as a committee," she said.
Ernst & Young declined to comment on Google, citing client
confidentiality, but said it stood by Dixon's comments.
"Ernst & Young conducts audits in accordance with
International Standards on Auditing," spokeswoman Sarah Jurado
said, adding that this included the standard that "requires us
to obtain an understanding of the entity and the environment in
which the entity operates."