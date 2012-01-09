* To buy privately held TaxACT for $287.5 mln

* Expects deal to immediately add to profit

* To fund deal through cash and debt

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct

By Soham Chatterjee and Sharanya Hrishikesh

Jan 9 InfoSpace Inc said it would buy privately held TaxACT for $287.5 million in cash as it looks to branch out from its core Internet search business and tap into the growing online tax preparation market.

News of the deal drove InfoSpace shares up as much as 8 percent to $11.95 on Monday on the Nasdaq before they pared most of their gains to trade up 2 percent.

The deal comes roughly two months after tax-preparation services company H&R Block Inc dropped its plan to buy 2nd Story Software Holdings, the operating company for TaxACT after hitting an antitrust snag.

InfoSpace, valued at about $435 million, was looking to buy strong brands, with long-term growth prospects, to diversify from its core search business and the buy will give it a presence in the $20 billion tax preparation market.

"Do-it-yourself taxes, which includes online as well as pen-and-pencil, is 40 percent of the tax industry. There seems to be ample room for growth in the industry as 60 percent is untapped," Albert Fried & Co analyst Rich Tullo said.

Online tax preparers, dominated by Intuit Inc, have been drawing clients away from shop-front tax preparers like H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and Liberty Tax by giving consumers a cheaper way to file their own tax returns.

The Benchmark Co analyst Clayton Moran estimates TaxACT has about 17 percent of the online tax preparation market.

Since 2000, the U.S. government has expanded access to electronic filing and faster refunds. Electronic filing has grown at double-digit annual rates from tax year 2000 to tax year 2010.

"The Internet is a better way to do things such as travel planning, banking and shopping. Younger filers entering into the working world are up for grabs given their comfort with the web," InfoSpace Chief Executive William Ruckelshaus told Reuters.

CUSTOMER APPEAL

Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based TaxACT was the first software to offer basic tax preparation assistance online for free.

Last month, H&R Block also unveiled new products like Block Live -- a Skype-like offering where do-it-yourself clients can contact tax preparers online -- and tax preparation apps for iPhone and android phones and tablets.

"(TaxACT) is already serious competition, they're the third largest provider of that service. And the price point they have is very appealing to a lot of customers," Morningstar analyst Vishnu Lekraj said.

Bellevue, Washington-based InfoSpace, known for search engines as Dogpile, MetaCrawler and WebCrawler, expects the deal to immediately add to its profit.

TaxACT is not InfoSpace's first attempt to move beyond online search. The company bought Mercantila online retail business in 2010, but the move didn't work out for InfoSpace, which sold the unit barely a year later.

2nd Story Software will become a wholly-owned unit of InfoSpace as part of the deal, which will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and debt.

InfoSpace has secured a financing commitment of about $95 million for the deal. It expects to have more than $90 million in cash after the deal closes in the first quarter.