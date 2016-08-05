(Refiles to move extraneous word in paragraph 9)
LONDON, Aug 5 Switzerland's private bankers fear
cash-strapped Latin American countries pursuing billions of
dollars in unpaid taxes will push the region's wealthy to pull
cash from their Swiss bank accounts.
For these banks, still recovering from European and U.S.
clients withdrawing tens of billions of dollars following a
post-financial crisis clampdown on tax dodging, the outflows
come as Switzerland grapples with weaker bank secrecy.
These Swiss rules helped the world's super-rich keep cash
hidden from the taxman for decades. That has all changed in
recent years as U.S. and European agencies offered them a chance
to declare offshore accounts, pay penalties and settle back
taxes.
Now governments in some of the emerging markets on which
Swiss banks are pinning growth hopes are also chasing unpaid
dues.
Brazil, Argentina and Mexico see such "regularisation"
programmes, which do not focus only on assets held with Swiss
banks, bringing in much-need revenues.
"After a few years of gross outflows from Europe, now when
it ends we have the next issue which will go on probably not
only for a few months but again for the next one or two years,"
said Andreas Brun, a banking analyst at Mirabaud.
Clients take money out of their accounts to pay taxes and
penalties, while those who decline to participate in amnesty
programmes move their accounts.
Withdrawals will make it harder for Swiss wealth managers to
grow their pool of managed assets and are yet another challenge
for banks facing record-low interest rates, turbulent financial
markets, low commodity prices and cautious client activity.
Latin American withdrawals are expected to be smaller than
outflows from Europe, which has always been a bigger market for
Swiss banks.
However, Latin America has been growing for them and Boston
Consulting Group estimates that by 2020, 14 percent of the
offshore wealth booked in Switzerland will be from the region,
compared to 33 percent from western Europe.
The assets, since they are managed offshore as opposed to in
the client's home market, can be more lucrative.
"Offshore assets tend to be more complex in their structure
which derives a higher fee," said Seb Dovey, managing partner at
wealth management researcher Scorpio Partnership.
Despite the threat of South American withdrawals,
Switzerland's three biggest private banks -- UBS,
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer -- aim to take
in more assets globally this year than they lose.
Nevertheless, all three flagged outflows from regularisation
programmes in their most recent results, with Julius Baer Chief
Executive Boris Collardi describing Latin America as a "second
Europe" in terms of tax-related withdrawals.
Credit Suisse expects around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.1
billion) in such outflows this year, though it does not give a
precise breakdown of where these are likely to be from.
In Brazil, the government had hoped to raise as much as 21
billion Brazilian real ($6.5 billion) and senior officials with
the country's economic team have told Reuters they expect the
final tally to be much higher as wealthy individuals rush to
join the programme that ends in late October.
LEGACY ISSUES
Strict Swiss bank secrecy laws, which made it illegal for
banks to share information on clients, helped Switzerland become
the global capital for foreign wealth, a title it still holds
with $2.3 trillion in its vaults in 2015, according to BCG.
However, BCG forecasts strong growth in emerging wealth centres
like Singapore and Hong Kong.
Switzerland has been working to rebuild its tarnished
reputation, possibly making the short-term pain of the
asset-clean up a price worth paying.
"If you look at this from a financial perspective, (the
regularisation process) is a negative," said Philipp Zuend, a
tax expert at KPMG in Switzerland. "But if you also look at
things like reputation risk, it could be a good thing."
Many rich people are keen to take part in the programme
before the introduction of a global tax sharing initiative
orchestrated by the OECD club of wealthy countries.
Tax dodgers could face stiffer penalties once the Automatic
Exchange of Information (AEI) comes into force. The OECD has
said some countries will aim for their first information
exchanges by late-2017, with more following in 2018.
The outflows are unlikely to end with Latin America.
Countries in Asia Pacific, a region in which Swiss banks
have looked to expand in recent years, are also seemingly
preparing their own tax programmes.
"There is a new amnesty programme in Indonesia," said Zuend,
"and other Asian countries will follow."
($1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs)
($1 = 3.2363 Brazilian reais)
