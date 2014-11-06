BRUSSELS Nov 6 The European Commission is already investigating Luxembourg's tax practices for multinationals, a spokesman said on Thursday, after several newspapers published results of an investigation showing widespread tax avoidance in the duchy.

"The Commission is acting already. The (former competition) Commissioner (Joaquin) Almunia presented a number of cases in this area and we will be continuing to act with Commissioner (Margrethe) Vestager in the next five years to make sure that the state aid legislation is properly enforced," said spokesman Margaritis Schinas.

Schinas also said Jean-Claude Juncker, the former Luxembourg prime minister who took office as head of the EU executive at the start of this month, would enforce state aid rules against all member states. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Adrian Croft)