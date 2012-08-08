(In Aug. 7 column, clarifies in No. 4 that estimated price of
By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO Aug 7 Faced with the possibility of the
lifetime gift tax exemption dropping precipitously next year and
the estate tax rate rising, wealthy individuals are rushing to
transfer their assets to family members.
It is no wonder that 73-year-old commercial real estate
appraiser Jim Levy is busier now than he ever was - and that is
saying a lot, considering he has been in the business for 50
years at Appraisers and Planners Inc of New York City, which his
father started in 1933.
"It's crazy right now," says Levy. "And this is just the
beginning."
Right now, federal law provides a lifetime gift tax
exemption of $5.12 million for individuals, and double that
amount for married couples pooling their resources.
What is more, estate taxes on anything above that cap top
out at 35 percent, 15 percentage points lower than the ceiling
just a decade ago. But unless Congress extends this Bush-era tax
cut beyond 2012, the cap will return to its lowest level since
2002: $1 million per person, with a top tax rate of 55 percent.
If the tax cut is not extended and the U.S. Treasury can
collect the full estate tax on every high net-worth investor in
2013, those taxpayers would lose $3.19 trillion, or about 22
percent of the U.S. gross domestic product, estimates Joel
Redmond, vice president and senior financial planner at Key
Private Bank.
This explains why those who appraise the value of commercial
property and businesses are in such a crunch these days. For
families to gift those valuable assets through a trust, for
example, they have to know what they are worth to comply with
Internal Revenue Service regulations.
"We're sort of in a perfect storm right now because the
gift tax exemption is higher than it's ever been, and the value
of businesses are at an all-time low, which makes it a perfect
time to gift them," says Karen Goldberg, president of the Estate
Planning Council of Manhattan and a principal at accounting firm
EisnerAmper.
The surging demand for appraisals could surpass anything
that even the most battle-hardened veterans are bracing for,
says Jim Cody, director of estate and trust services at Harris
myCFO in Palo Alto, California.
The families he works with typically have more than $100
million in wealth, and for them, summer often means extended
vacation time. After Labor Day, they just might get around to
that urgent email from their lawyer or accountant about the
estate tax deadline.
"With the ultra-wealthy," Cody notes, "it's sometimes tough
to get their attention."
But finding an appraiser is hardly a matter of asking an
accountant or real estate buddy to fill in some convincing
numbers.
"The IRS is very specific in terms of the appraiser and the
requirements; it has to be someone who is qualified," Goldberg
says. That often means someone accredited by the American
Society of Appraisers after passing a 15-hour course and exam,
and a separate test on trade ethics.
Here is what experts in the estate planning and appraisal
fields say you need to know, along with their advice on what
steps to take to get your gifting plans in order.
1. What is the first step?
Even before consulting an appraiser, experts agree that you
need to meet with a lawyer (and often an accountant) experienced
in estate planning.
2. How careful do you have to be?
Taking a wild guess or throwing random numbers together when
assigning a value to real estate or a business interest will not
cut it, since the IRS audits estate tax numbers aggressively,
Cody says.
"They only hire attorneys for that job," he says, "and they
are the most profitable per-hour attorneys in the IRS, because
every hour they work generates significant revenue for the
government."
3. What if you cannot get an appraiser?
No one wants to say that they will turn clients away, but
insiders acknowledge the anticipated year-end avalanche of
requests will bog down the normal turnaround time of four to
eight weeks. In other words, anyone needing a precise appraisal
after Oct. 1 might not make it by year's end.
That said, there is one way to buy a little time, says Scott
Nammacher, an accredited senior appraiser and managing director
of Empire Valuation Consultants. Because gifting for estate tax
purposes is reflected in filings to the IRS, he said, the actual
document is not needed until the 2012 tax return is filed in
2013.
4. How much will it cost me?
Credible companies will charge between $10,000 and $12,000
and up to appraise a business, depending on its complexity,
state of records and other factors, Nammacher says. Fees will be
comparable for commercial real estate portfolios, but could be
higher, depending on their size and complexity. In the case of
gifting an individual piece of family property (a vacation home,
for example), appraisal fees will run more toward $500.
But in terms of how one property might get appraised
compared with another, "We do not differentiate between
privately held real estate and commercial real estate," Levy
says. "Market value is market value."
Levy, the commercial real estate appraiser, also cautions
that clients can make mistakes by choosing the firm that submits
the lowest fee.
"If they don't have a sufficiently large staff, they will
have difficulty adhering to the time deadlines they promise," he
says, adding that more established firms also have more
experience in dealing with the IRS.
