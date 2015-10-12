(The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
her own.)
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES Oct 12 Taxpayers face a cliffhanger
again this year as Congress dithers about extending more than 50
expired tax breaks, including popular deductions for college
tuition and fees, mortgage insurance and sales taxes.
As we wait for lawmakers to act, though, we still have time
left in the year to make adjustments based on changes that have
already happened. Here are four ways to adjust your tax
planning:
1. Reconsider Roths
The volatile stock market means some people might want to
take advantage of lower stock values to convert traditional
IRAs, funded with pre-tax money, to Roths, which are funded with
after-tax money and whose profits can be withdrawn tax-free.
They can also redo conversions made last year, when stock values
were higher, said Mark Luscombe, principal federal tax analyst
for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting US.
Roth conversions typically trigger income tax bills based on
the value of the account at the time of the conversion, Luscombe
said. People can undo, or "recharacterize," a 2014 Roth
conversion up until Oct. 15, the extension deadline. Then they
have the option to convert back to a Roth if they wait 30 days,
or until the year after the original conversion, whichever is
later.
2. Amend past returns for same-sex couples
The Supreme Court decision in June that eliminated remaining
state marriage bans also ended the tax return two-step that
required many couples to file federal returns as married but
state returns as singles, said Annette Nellen, professor of
accountancy and taxation at San Jose State University.
Same-sex couples also have the option - but not the
obligation - to amend previous years' returns in the states that
previously required them to file as singles, Nellen said.
3. Avoid rising Obamacare penalties
The fine for not maintaining health insurance rose sharply
this year under the Affordable Care Act, says Kirstin Esposito,
senior technical manager on the American Institute of Certified
Public Accountants (AICPA)'s tax advocacy team.
The penalty for not having had coverage for at least nine
months in 2015 is now the greater of 2 percent of household
income, or $325 for each adult and $162.50 for each child with a
$975 household limit.
That is up from last year's penalty, which was the greater
of 1 percent of household income or $95 for each adult and
$47.50 for each child to a maximum of $285.
If you have not signed up already, it is obviously too late
to get in nine months of coverage, but there are a number of
hardship exemptions. One waives the fine if the lowest-cost
coverage available to you exceeds 8 percent of your household's
income, Esposito said.
4. Check your "independent contractor" status
The Department of Labor took aim this summer at employers
who may be misclassifying workers as contractors to reduce their
companies' tax and health insurance obligations.
A July 15 memo said that most workers being treated as
independent contractors were actually employees under the Fair
Labor Standards Act. The government issued new guidance that
could be used by regulators and courts to order employers to pay
back wages, interest and penalties as well as health insurance
fines.
Workers who suspect they are being misclassified can alert
the Internal Revenue Service or the Department of Labor, or
both. The truly bold - or those who do not care about continued
employment with the company - can file a Form SS-8 with the IRS
to explain why they are an employee rather than a contactor and
Form 4852 as a substitute W-2, said Eva Rosenberg, an enrolled
agent (taxmama.com/).
Using the forms will alert the IRS to the employer's
misclassification, although it may take the agency a few years
to get around to an audit, Rosenberg said.
Employers who classify workers as contractors should consult
with a tax professional - and with an attorney if they have
deliberately misclassified people, Nellen said.
"The risks are really quite high, and they've gone up
because of the Affordable Care Act," Nellen said. "You can have
significant exposure."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Dan Grebler)