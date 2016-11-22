(Adds details about loan process at Jackson Hewitt)
By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK Nov 22 Deep within the recesses of
recent tax policy is a provision that will delay refunds for
millions of taxpayers who file for two popular credits aimed at
helping low-income workers.
The Internal Revenue Service last week reminded filers that
no refunds would be available before Feb. 15 for returns
claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional
Child Tax Credit (ACTC). The changes stem from the Protecting
Americans From Tax Hikes Act of 2015, known as PATH.
The IRS will open up e-filing for 2016 returns around Jan.
23, three days after the inauguration of Donald Trump as
president.
Many of those who claim these credits tend to file their
taxes early and count on the money coming well within the IRS's
traditional 21-day refund period.
"It's not highly publicized, but it will impact a lot of the
hardest working and will hit them early and the most difficult
period," said Mark Steber, chief tax office at preparer Jackson
Hewitt.
The reason for the delays is to prevent fraud and theft,
which was particularly rampant among about 26 million returns
claiming $65.6 billion of Earned Income Tax Credits for 2015.
The credits go to qualifying people whose deductions exceed
their income. The average 2015 refund was $2,482, according to
IRS data. The maximum allowed by law is $6,318 for a return
claiming three or more children. The Additional Child Tax Credit
can add up to an additional $3,000.
The IRS has said that it would process returns normally
after Feb. 15, but tax preparers still have a lot of questions.
"Will all direct deposit returns go on Feb. 15? I don't
know," said Jeffrey Schneider, an enrolled agent with SFS Tax &
Accounting Services in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "I'm just making
a presumption, but most of these filers don't have bank
accounts, so they don't get direct deposit."
A dozen or so clients of Schneider's clients affected by
these delays will be notified via his email newsletter, he said.
"If they get their W-2 early, and they're expecting $8,000 -
they'll go nuts, I'll guarantee you," Schneider said.
Schneider and other tax preparers said they were worried
that filers might seek advances from refund advance outfits,
which charge high interest rates and fees.
Tax preparer Jackson Hewitt has an alternative, the Express
Refund Advance, with no interest or fees, that will start early
this year - on Dec. 15, with the option to pre-qualify before
the end of November.
Jackson Hewitt arranges loans for qualifying clients through
partner MetaBank for $200 to $1,300, and also helps them open a
temporary deposit account with another partner bank for the
refund. When the IRS direct-deposits the funds, the client
repays the loan. If the refund falls short, Jackson Hewitt will
take the loss.
"The client has told us that they don't want to go into
debt, but they already earned this money and we're just getting
it to them," Jackson Hewitt President David Prokupek said.
If taxpayers can just hold out a few weeks, however, they
can get their checks directly and not deal with any middlemen.
"What people need to know is, first of all, it's
industry-wide and the IRS says still to file. As soon as Feb. 15
hits, they will release the refund," Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA
and TurboTax blog editor, said.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Richard Chang)