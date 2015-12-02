By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 2 The New Year's Eve ball starts
to drop for David Demming on Labor Day. That is when his firm,
Demming Financial Services Corp, in Aurora, Ohio, starts going
over all of its clients' accounts to see what needs to be done
before the year ends.
Other financial advisers may start a little later, but most
are in high gear by Thanksgiving. They call clients one by one
to review tax strategies and capture all the gains or losses
they can by Dec. 31.
"The curtain is going to come down, and you're going to lose
the opportunity to do certain things," Demming said.
For those panicking as the year winds down, it is not too
late to hire help. Many advisers still have time to meet new
clients, though most wait until January.
"There is definitely a New Year's swell," said Brian Power,
a principal of Gateway Advisory in Westfield, New Jersey.
Here are some things you need to do before Dec. 31:
1. Monitor your gains and losses
In this year of flat to slightly positive portfolio returns,
Power is busy offsetting the capital gains of previous years
with tax-loss selling.
His biggest issue: Clients do not always call him back with
the greatest sense of urgency. "They've gotten your two messages
and then call Dec. 20 and want to get stuff done," Power said.
Harvesting tax losses requires getting stocks that are not
doing well off your books. You can take a loss of up to a $3,000
per year.
If you need help but not a full-service financial adviser,
Web-based services like Wealthfront (wealthfront.com) and
Betterment (betterment.com) do year-round tax-loss
harvesting for lower fees.
2. Make your contributions and distributions
While contributions to an Individual Retirement Account can
wait until April 15, many other tax deductible items such as
college savings 529 plans, charitable giving and gifting have
year-end deadlines.
Most important, if you are over 70-1/2 you must take
Required Minimum Distributions from your IRA account by Dec. 31;
otherwise, you will be penalized by the Internal Revenue
Service. "We like to try to get it done in first quarter, and
then check it before the end of the year," Power said.
His firm tracks down clients who like to wait until the last
minute, he noted.
3. Structure your giving
At Demming, one popular staffer jokingly called Mrs. Santa
Claus is in charge of printing gift cards for eye-popping
amounts for clients. The IRS allows you to give up to $14,000 to
as many individuals as you like, without those gifts counting
against your $5 million lifetime exemption.
"They are really popular under the tree," Demming said.
At The Gardner Group in Dallas, about a quarter of the
clients have investment accounts designated for charity.
Donations can be counted for a tax deduction in the year they
are deposited and then dispersed at another time. Most are what
President Greg Gardner calls "round-trippers" who zero out their
accounts at the end of each year, but some have accumulated
funds in the millions.
Gardner applies tax-loss harvesting strategies to these
donor-advised fund accounts. When portfolios have capital gains,
he sometimes advises clients to donate appreciated stocks.
4. Update your financial plan
Year-end is also a good time to make sure you are on track.
At Ulin & Co Wealth Management, an LPL Financial-affiliated firm
in Boca Raton, Florida, that means meeting with a lot of snow
birds as soon as they touch down in the Sunshine State.
"They want to review old insurance, estate planning,
refinancing houses. They have lists of things on a piece of
paper. They will pick your brain on everything," founder and
Managing Principal Jon Ulin said.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Richard Chang)